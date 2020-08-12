You have permission to edit this article.
Elizabeth "Libby" Hoyle Elizabeth "Libby" Hoyle was born in Halifax County, Va. on May 26, 1926, to the Reverend Charles Howard Watts and Bettie Fallen Watts. She died on Saturday, August 2, 2020. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Warren Bryson Hoyle; brother, Ryland C Watts; sisters, Marian Turner, Evangeline Hoyle, and Virginia Wilkerson; brothers-in-law John Turner, D. C. Jackson, Jim Hoyle; and sister-in-law Evelyn Watts. She is survived by her three children, Gwen Hoyle, Becky McGlothlin, and Warren Bryson Hoyle Jr. (Chip) and his wife, Lisa; and five grandchildren, Brooke Mahanes, Scott Mahanes, Hannah McGlothlin, Bryson Hoyle, and Ryan Hoyle. Libby was graduated from Randolph Henry High School in Charlotte Court House, Va., and Montreat College in Montreat, N.C. She retired as a personnel administrator in the adjutant division at the United States Army Judge Advocate Generals School. While employed there she received many certificates of outstanding performance and was well respected for her achievements. She was a member of the Presbyterian church all her life, the last being First Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville, Va. A Memorial Service for family and close friends will be held in the Memorial Garden at First Presbyterian Church, 500 Park Street, Charlottesville at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

