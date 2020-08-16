Horton, Madeline M.

Madeline M. Horton, age, 81, died at home surrounded by family Wednesday, August 12, 2020, after a long battle with multiple illnesses. She was born Madeline Mary Fiduccia in Chicago, Ill., on March 1, 1939, one of four children of the late James Phillip Fiduccia and Priscilla "Mary" Caruso. Madeline is survived by her loving and caring husband of the last 12 years, Frederick D. Carey III; her two children, James E. Dickman (LaTricia) and Suzanne D. Noel (Christopher); three siblings, Rosemary A. Gaudreault, Vincent V. Fiduccia (Connie), and Priscilla Eck (Terry); four grandchildren, Lauren N. Prosch (Scott), Jessica L. Gambino (Ryan), Ryland J. Dickman, and Jillian P. Dickman; and one great-grandson, Kellan T. Prosch. She is also survived by her former husband, Richard J. Dickman. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Larry B. Horton. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rosary College in River Forest, Ill., in 1960 and Master of Science in Mathematics in 1962 from the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. She taught Mathematics at Miami Dade College in Miami, Fla., and later at Piedmont Community College in Charlottesville, Va. She blazed the trail and became one of the first female financial planners in the Commonwealth of Virginia. She worked at several major brokerage firms including Merrill Lynch before starting her own financial services firm, Horton Financial Services, in 1987 right after the stock market crashed. She received her CFP designation from the College of Financial Planning in 1991. In addition to being a news junkie, Madeline had a creative side and played the piano, sang, painted and loved to garden. She also enjoyed decorating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of her favorite charities: Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, American Heart Association or Hospice of the Piedmont (where she served on the Board in the early 80s). The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Uthlaut of the University of Virginia and all of the many health care workers from UVA, Continuum Home Health, Care Advantage, and Hospice of the Piedmont for their care, support and kindness during the last part of her life.
