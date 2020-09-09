 Skip to main content
Herring, Gladys Wood
Herring, Gladys Wood

Gladys Wood Herring, 96, of Gordonsville, passed away at her home on Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was born on February 17, 1924, the last of thirteen children born to the late William Samuel and Virginia Elizabeth Wood. She was married to Sylvester "Red" Herring until his death in 1988. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Bill, Dick, Francis, Kenneth, Willard, Reggie, Genie; sisters, Elizabeth Garrison, Virginia Hall, Hazel Watson, Thelma Trainham, and Marian Satterwhite; stepchildren, Dick Herring, Pete Herring, Shirley Thacker, and Peggy Moore; and one grandchild, Trae Herring. Mrs. Herring is survived by three sons, Jimmy Wood (Lois), Sylvester Herring Jr. (Carol), and Warren Herring; two daughters, Debra Mills and Linda Wood (Mike); one stepdaughter, Ann Moore, 11 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Grace Episcopal Church Cemetery in Keswick, with Pastor William Payne officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.

