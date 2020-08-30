Herndon, Shawn Joseph

Shawn Joseph Herndon, 49, of Dewberry Road, Orange, died on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at his residence. Born January 14, 1971 in Albemarle County, he was the son of the late Davis Herndon Sr. He was also predeceased by two brothers, Roger Herndon and Davis (Guy) Herndon Jr. He is survived by his mother, Nancy Colvin Seale of Orange; a daughter, Willa Lancaster of Orange; two sons, Caleb Herndon of Orange, and Gabriel Herndon of Gordonsville; his stepfather, Aubrey Seale of Orange; and two brothers, Allen Herndon of Locust Grove, and Jerry Herndon of Orange. A memorial graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Graham Cemetery, Orange. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
