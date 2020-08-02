Dr. Manuel Ortíz Hernández, age 98, died on Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home in Crozet, Virginia. One of the few surviving veterans of the Spanish Civil War, Dr. Hernández worked at the Washington, D.C. Veterans Administration Medical Center for over 50 years. He was an Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Georgetown University Medical School, continuing to lecture psychiatric residents well into his 90s. A devotee of Freudian psychoanalysis, he was a long-time student of the Washington Psychoanalytic Institute. His dedication to his work was an inspiration to his colleagues, students, and the public. In his private life, Dr. Hernández was an accomplished photographer and artist. He was an award-winning member of the Photographic Society of America where he exhibited both photos and oil painted renditions of his photographs. He is survived by his wife, Brooks Hernández of Crozet, Virginia. His surviving children, are Carol Ann Hernández Virgos of Charlottesville, Va., Silvia Hernández Switzer (John) of Pensacola, Florida. His grandchildren, are Terence Manning Hernández of Charlottesville, Va., Carmen Manning Hernández of Madrid, Spain, Alexandra Bottone (Cory) of Clinton, N.J., and Samantha Hyde (Blake) of Washington, D.C. His great-grandchildren Sophia, Giovanni and Adrianna Bottone. He is survived by the four children, their spouses, and ten grandchildren of his wife, Brooks Hernández. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luisa Ortíz and Manuel Hernández. He is survived by siblings José Antonio Hernández Ortíz of New York City, N.Y., and Maria Ángeles Hernández Ortíz of Villefranche-de-Rouergue, France. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Maria de las Nieves Hernández Ortíz, Luis María Hernández Ortíz, Ana Maria Hernández Ortíz and Javier Hernández Ortíz. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Our Lady of the Angels Monastery, Crozet, Virginia. A mass will be offered at a future date at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Washington, D.C. Interment will be in Aguilar de Campoo, Palencia, Spain.

