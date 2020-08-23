Hennigan, Mary Alice

Mary Alice Hennigan, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Charlottesville, Virginia. Alice was born on January 26, 1932, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Mary and Patrick Healy. Her mother was an Irish immigrant, and Alice remained proud of her Irish heritage throughout her life. Alice received a B.A. from Seton Hill College in 1952 where she was President of her class. Soon after college Alice married Francis ("Buck") Hennigan Jr. Over the next several decades, Alice and Buck raised four children together until Buck's death in 1994. Alice participated in a number of civic and social justice groups over the course of her life. She was the President of the McLean branch of the American Association of University Women and a founding member of the PAX Community, a lay-led Intentional Eucharistic Community. After moving to Charlottesville in 1979, Alice became an active member of the Church of the Incarnation where she was a faithful member of nearly every group that worked for social justice or sought to grow in faith at the church. Alice also worked as an editor for McGraw-Hill for many years. In her later years, Alice became an active traveler, taking trips to Italy, Jerusalem, Mexico, and Ireland to see her mother's home. In her spare time, Alice was a devoted follower of the news, participated in singing and theater groups, enjoyed gardening, and was an avid exercise enthusiast. Her children remember fondly the many summers spent swimming at the Highlands Swim Club in McLean, Virginia, and the Fairview Swim Club in Charlottesville. Alice loved her family and is survived by her four children, Anne Strassfeld, Patricia Hennigan (Thomas Painter), David Hennigan (Susan), and Peter Hennigan (Linda Janke); and six grandchildren: Jonathan and Daniel Strassfeld, Anna Hennigan, Ryan Painter, and Ella and Leo Hennigan. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the Church of the Incarnation in Charlottesville. Links to Facebook and YouTube livestreams of the funeral mass are at https://incarnationparish.org for those who cannot attend. Interment will be at Holly Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Outreach at Church of the Incarnation or The Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville, https://www.hopva.org/donate-online-now/ Condolences may be left for the family at hillandwood.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.