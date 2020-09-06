Hawkins, Larry Douglas

March 8, 1949 - August 31, 2020 Larry Douglas Hawkins, a loving husband, father and grandfather, "Pops", passed away on August 31, 2020, at home with his wife by his side. He was born March 8, 1949 in Baltimore, Maryland to Andrew Warren Hawkins and Delsie Pearl McFarland Hawkins. Larry was a dedicated employee for 38 years to the Virginia Department of Transportation in Fairfax County, Virginia. Larry was a resident of Culpeper County. He was married to Sandra Diane Fishback Hawkins for almost 50 years. From that union, they have two sons, Warren Edward Hawkins (Leigh Ann Leary), and Curtis Wayne Hawkins (Kristen Vance Hawkins). He was a Pops to five grandchildren, Cora Louise, Andrew Wayne, Matthew Douglas, Colton James, and Joseph Curtis Hawkins. Larry's last month at home in Hospice care he welcomed a substantial amount of loving visits from his relatives, MLBC church family and former employees and co-workers. Larry received numerous blessings by the personal testimonies and stories from his former employees and friends on how he affected their lives and careers. Larry's sense of humor was a blessing and a source of memorable entertainment to all who knew him. He reconnected and was so appreciative of the nursing care he received from his first cousin, Jane Hawkins McKnight. Larry had a special relationship with his long time physician at UVA, Dr. Curtis Argo and his nurse, Michelle Kaufman. Their personalized care was appreciated by Larry and his family. A special thank you to Hospice of the Piedmont for their wonderful care these last few weeks. In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, Larry is survived by his mother, Delsie Pearl McFarland Hawkins; a very special sister, Joyce Ann Mills (Billy Mills) and their daughter, Debra; a brother, The Rev. James W. Hawkins (Christine Embrey Hawkins); and sister, Linda Rudd (Randy Rudd) He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Warren Hawkins; brother, George William Hawkins; and infant brother, Richard Wayne Hawkins. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Clore English Funeral Home, 11190 James Madison Highway, Culpeper, Virginia. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Clore English Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at Culpeper National Cemetery, New Grounds, 501 E. Chandler Street, Culpeper, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Warren Hawkins, Curtis Hawkins, Andrew Hawkins, Matthew Hawkins, Bill Duncan and Rick McKinley. Honorary pallbearers will be Grant Lillard, Randall Lillard, Ebbie Bennett and Poppa J Croyle. In lieu of flowers, Larry requested donations be made to his grandchildren's college fund, c/o Curtis Hawkins, P.O. Box 39, Culpeper, VA 22701. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Hawkins family through clore-english.com. The Hawkins family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements. Clore-English 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA 22701
