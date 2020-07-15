March 25, 1943 - July 12, 2020 Alice Marie Hawkins of Charlottesville, departed this life on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was born on March 25, 1943. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Beulah Richardson and Joseph Hawkins. Alice was educated in the Charlottesville public school system and graduated from JP Burley High School, class of 1961. She graduated from Piedmont Community College with an Associate Degree in Business and attended the National Business College. She worked for the Judge Advocate General School (JAG) in Charlottesville, Va., later retiring. Alice was a long-time member of Zion Union Baptist Church where she ministered in the Choir lifting spirits. She is cherished by her loving daughter, Dionne (Michael) Rowsey; one brother, Roger L. Richardson Sr. (Sonya); one sister, Joyce Epps; one grandson, Vaughan Rowsey; two nieces, Sabrina (Angel) Gonzalez and Monica Richardson; one nephew, Roger Jr (Crystal) Richardson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and devoted friends and finally her longtime friend Nathaniel Scott. Sincere gratitude to Reverend Lloyd Cosby and members of Zion Union Baptist. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens, 3251 Seminole Trail., Charlottesville, Va., with the Reverend Lloyd Coby, officiating. J.F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com. J.F. Bell Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Hawkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries