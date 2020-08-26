 Skip to main content
Harper, Carrie B.
Carrie Beth Harper, 52, of Ruckersville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements, www.ryanfuneral.com.

