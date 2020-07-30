June 6, 1933 - July 26, 2020 Doris Watts Harlowe, 87, of Charlottesville and Troy, Virginia, died on July 26, 2020. Doris was born in Charlottesville, on June 6, 1933, the daughter of the late Robert E "Doc" and Lottie Elsie Thacker Watts. She graduated from Lane High School, and went to work for C.H. Williams Co. Doris married her late husband, Donald L. Harlowe, and they were together for 57 1/2 years during which they built a home on the Harlowe Family Farm and raised their family. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Alan Watts and sister, Hilda Jean Watts Brochu. She is survived by her son, David L. Harlowe and granddaughter, Hannah Harlowe, of Greensboro, N.C.; and a grandson, Corwyn MacBride of Charlottesville. Also surviving are her brother, Gary L. Watts of New Braunfels, Texas; sister-in-law, Kathy Watts of Winter Park Fla.; brother-in-law, William W. Harlowe of Troy, their families, numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-greats. After leaving the farm and moving to Charlottesville's Park View, she enjoyed many new friends, activities, parties, card games, reading, and her cat, Onyx. A graveside service will be held at Beaver Dam Baptist Church Cemetery on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Ray Strickland will officiate the ceremony. Memorial gifts to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, First Baptist Church, 735 Park St., Charlottesville, VA 22902, or Beaver Dam Baptist Church, 1794 Richmond Road, Troy, VA 22974. The family would like to thank both the Martha Jefferson Hospital and Hospice staff.
Service information
10:30AM
1794 Richmond Rd.
Troy, VA 22974
