Lawrence Wade Harlow, 53, of Scottsville, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Born on June 8, 1967, he was the son of the late Howard Henley Harlow and Juanita Wright Harlow. Also preceding him in death was his niece, Rebecca Harlow Watkins. He is survived by his wife, Linda Jeanne King Harlow; brothers, Wayne Henley Harlow and Howard David Harlow; niece, Abigail Lynn Harlow; nephew, David Chesley Harlow; sisters-in-law, Kristie Herring and Angela Walton; and brother-in-law, Carlton King. Lawrence graduated from Fluvanna County High School and went to work for the University of Virginia Chiller Plant until his illness. He enjoyed his family, friends, hunting, and fishing. The Harlow family would like to thank the staff of the 3rd floor ICU at the University Medical Center for the care that Lawrence received during the last few weeks. The family will receive friends at Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home, 138 Heritage Dr, Palmyra, Va., on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the American Liver Foundation, National Office, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006, www.liverfoundation.org. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.

