Lawrence Wade Harlow, 53, of Scottsville, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Born on June 8, 1967, he was the son of the late Howard Henley Harlow and Juanita Wright Harlow. Also preceding him in death was his niece, Rebecca Harlow Watkins. He is survived by his wife, Linda Jeanne King Harlow; brothers, Wayne Henley Harlow and Howard David Harlow; niece, Abigail Lynn Harlow; nephew, David Chesley Harlow; sisters-in-law, Kristie Herring and Angela Walton; and brother-in-law, Carlton King. Lawrence graduated from Fluvanna County High School and went to work for the University of Virginia Chiller Plant until his illness. He enjoyed his family, friends, hunting, and fishing. The Harlow family would like to thank the staff of the 3rd floor ICU at the University Medical Center for the care that Lawrence received during the last few weeks. The family will receive friends at Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home, 138 Heritage Dr, Palmyra, Va., on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the American Liver Foundation, National Office, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006, www.liverfoundation.org. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.