Hammond, Elmira Louise Heil

March 24, 1923 - August 28, 2020 Elmira Louise Hammond, 97, loving widow of Dr Robert C. Hammond, died on Friday, August 28, 2020 in Charlottesville, Va. of natural causes. She was born in Rosebud, Pa., March 24,1923, to William B. and Julia M. Heil. Elmira was affectionately know as "Honey" or "Myra". Myra earned a BS in Home Economics (Dietetics) from Penn State, in 1945. There she met and was married to Bob for 67 years. They happily raised four children born in five years, William R. Hammond (Cheryl Jones), Julia H. Green (Brock) of Charlottesville, Susan H. Grosslight (Ken) of Blythewood, S.C., Nancy H. Caplan (deceased) and son-in-law, Jason Caplan (Stephanie) of Raleigh, N.C.; eight devoted grandchildren, Seth M. Green (Sarah Burke), Megan H. Zinsser (Trey), Hope L. Caplan, Noah H. Green (Elizabeth), Allison H. Keyser (Ben), Russell J. Grosslight, Robert H. Grosslight, and Cole W. Caplan; and five great-grandchildren. Myra adored them all and was proud of their accomplishments. Myra had a fun loving spirit and embraced the joys of life. She traveled the world, was active in the United Methodist Church, and cooked to entertain family and friends. Myra encouraged her children to discover their own passions while acting as their biggest cheerleader. Education was considered essential and she motivated her family to pursue higher education. On her 80th birthday her family compiled a cookbook; the first chapter was "Pies", her specialty. If leftover there was pie for breakfast, a tradition that lives on. Throughout her life Myra enjoyed singing songs from the twentieth century saying, "You know this one don't you?" and bursting into song. Music and dancing turned life into a party. Our world is now quieter. The family would like to thank the Colonnades for their care. A private celebration of life will be held at Monticello Memory Gardens, Charlottesville, Va. Donations in memory of Myra may be made to Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation at https://www.mjhfoundation.org/donate-womens-health
