Halterman, John T

April 8, 1940 - August 20, 2020 John T. Halterman, 80, of North Chesterfield, Richmond, Va., passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, from heart failure. He was born on April 8, 1940, to the late Luther and Grace Halterman. He was also preceded in death by his wife Linda Darnell Halterman, son John Thomas "Tommy" Halterman, and brothers, Butch and Gary Halterman. John is survived by his brother Harold Halterman and his wife, Renee of Dillwyn, Virginia, brother-in-law Geter M. "Kenny" Thacker and his fiancee, Wanda Lambert; Jessica Thacker Maupin and her husband, James of Standardsville, Va.; Debbie Thacker and her fiancee, Punkin Lilly; James V. Cliser Jr and family in Cape Coral, Florida. He will be remembered by the many people he met during his adventures and his four legged companions, Jason and Jeremy. John started many business in the Charlottesville and Richmond area, and enjoyed his last job after retirement with BonSecour Medical Center. John loved Christmas and displaying his many outdoor decorations, along with cooking his famous spanish concoction. The family would like to send special thanks to the staff at Johnson-Willis Medical Center. A private service will be conducted and interment will follow at Monticello Memory Gardens. Thacker Brothers 650 Valley St., Scottsville, VA 24590
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.