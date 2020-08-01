William Boyd Hall, 70, of Scottsville, died peacefully at his home on July 27, 2020. Billy was a retired Forest Warden from Buckingham County Forestry. The Smokey Bear School Program was dear to his heart. He spent most of his time with family and friends playing the guitar and banjo. He enjoyed tractor pulls, car racing, and quality time with his friends Doug and William; along with late nights of apple butter making. Billy knew no stranger and was happiest around the people he loved. He was born on July 11, 1950, to the late Charles James Hall Sr. and Maggie Marie Thomas Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Charles, Melvin, Roger,and Thomas, and sister, Janita. William is survived by his wife of almost 51 years, Patricia Elaine Hall; children, Billy and wife, Jenni, Wendy, and Amanda; grandchildren, Dustin and wife, Jodie, Kaitlin and husband, Jarron, William and wife, Shyanne, Brandon, Destiny and fiancé, Kody, Trace, Elaina, and Noah; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Rylee, Oaklynn, Levi, Jackson, Aleighia, Ashton, Jeyce, Adalynn, and Eleanor; and brother, David. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m.. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. Pastor Randy Golladay will officiate. Interment will immediately follow in Scottsville Cemetery. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.

To send flowers to the family of William Hall, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 1
Visitation
Saturday, August 1, 2020
5:00PM-6:00PM
Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home
650 Valley Street
Scottsville, VA 24590
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 2
Funeral
Sunday, August 2, 2020
3:00PM
Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home
650 Valley Street
Scottsville, VA 24590
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.

Tags

Load entries