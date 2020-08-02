12/31/1938 - 07/24/2020 Robert M. Hacking died peacefully at Hospice of the Piedmont Acute Care Center in Charlottesville, Va., on Monday, July 24, 2020, having fought with courage and grace an eight-year battle with prostate cancer. He was born in Geneva, New York in 1938, and grew up in Ridgewood, New Jersey. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Elizabeth L. Hacking; his beloved son, Rixson Bartley Hacking and wife, Danielle; grandchildren, Riley Noella, Charley Anne and Owen Robert Hacking; and sisters, Janet H. Roeder and Judith H. Niblette. Mr. Hacking received a B.A. from Norwich University and a J.D. from Boston University School of Law. He was a Senior Partner at Parker, Coulter, Daley & White before co-founding McDonough, Hacking & Lavoie, law firms in Boston, Mass. He served as President of the Planning Board and the Historical Society in Boxford, Mass. In retirement, he and his wife moved to Cataumet, Mass., on Cape Cod and then to Charlottesville, Va. In his younger years, he loved skiing, rock climbing and tennis. Later he turned to sailing, fly fishing and upland bird hunting. Donations may be made in his name to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22901 www.hopva.org; The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins University, or Legal Aid Society, 1000 Preston Ave B, Charlottesville, VA 22903. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill and Wood Funeral Home 201 North First Street
