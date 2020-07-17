May 30, 1945 - April 22, 2020 Hermenes "Herman" Gutierrez, 74, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on April 22, 2020, at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, Richmond, Va. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Gutierrez; daughter, Teresa Ivey and husband, Craig; grandaughter, Elizabeth Henderson and husband, John; and great-grandaughters, Lainey and Avery Henderson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melcor and Flora Gutierrez and brother, Givve Gutierrez. He is also survived by brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Gloria Gutierrez, and Don and Virginia Gutierrez; sister, Lena Gutierrez; sister and brother-in-law, Moda and Gilbert Garcia; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Shirley and Jerry Sealey; and numerous nieces and nephews. Herman proudly served two tours in Vietnam with honorable discharge. He loved being able to serve his country and to be a veteran! He loved his family and friends with great joy and was loved dearly in return. He was co-owner of Blue Ridge Motor Works of Charlottesville, Va. with his good friend and co-owner, Curtis Kidd until his retirement. He looked forward to going to the shop each day and working along side good friends and clients. The funeral will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Salisbury National Cemetery, 705 Hedrick Street, Salisbury, N.C. The cemetery requests that all attendees wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, Richmond, Va. Please call 804-675-5135 and please reference fund number 1125 to make donations.

Tags

Load entries