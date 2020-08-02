Barbara Gale Graves, 68, of Greenwood, Va., died at Vibra Hospital in Richmond, Va., on July 25, 2020. She was born on March 25, 1952, to the late parents, Luther Harris and Barbara Truslow Harris. Barbara Gale retired after a career of service as a school bus driver for Albemarle County Schools. Barbara Gale "Poochie" was loved by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Roy Wallace Graves of Greenwood; daughter, Sophie Graves Clore and her husband, Roy and grandchildren, Zachary and Gavin Clore, of Dover, Ohio; son, Roy Bradley Graves and his wife, Deanna and grandchildre, Kaitlyn and Kolton Graves, of Crozet; daughter, Samantha Graves and boyfriend, Tyler Staples, of Greenwood, Va.; two sisters, Netsy Mawyer and Dottie Durham; and two brothers, Jamie Harris and Doug Harris. She was preceded in death by a brother, Spankie Harris. There will not be a service at this time. Anyone wishing to contribute to Barbara Gale's Memorial Fund, please enter the following information in your web browser gofundme.com/barbara-gale-graves

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Graves as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries