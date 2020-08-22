Goode, Lucille Ann

February 5, 1935 - August 20, 2020 Lucille Ann Goode, 85, of Charlottesville, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Monticello Memory Gardens in Charlottesville, Va. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
