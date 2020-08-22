 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Goode, Lucille Ann
0 entries

Goode, Lucille Ann

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

February 5, 1935 - August 20, 2020 Lucille Ann Goode, 85, of Charlottesville, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Monticello Memory Gardens in Charlottesville, Va. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lucille Goode as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert