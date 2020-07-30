Dr. Gerald Goldstein, 97, died peacefully at The Colonnades during an afternoon nap on Thursday, July 23, 2020. The qualities that characterized his life were a boundless intellectual curiosity, integrity, a quick wit, a contrarian viewpoint, a talent for lifelong friendships, and a stubborn optimism. He was a voracious reader and consumer of chocolate. Brooklyn born, his medical aspirations were forged during World War II, and realized, through the support of the GI Bill, at Moravian College and the University of Pennsylvania Medical School. He met Gilly in 1951 when they were both doing rotations at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; at the time he was a fourth year medical student, and she was a nursing student based at the Virginia Baptist Hospital in Lynchburg. So, no surprise that his first home in Charlottesville was at the old Housestaff Quarters, where he lived during his internship year at the University. They eloped the following year, but kept things quiet, so that he could stay at the Housestaff Quarters, and she at her apartment with other young nurses on Stribling Avenue. They moved to Dallas to start their married life together and where he completed a year of Residency in Internal Medicine at the Dallas Veterans Hospital. Then, after a two year stint of residency at the Martinsburg VA Hospital, they returned to Charlottesville, which became their life-long home. He considered the following accomplishments most Important in his professional life which culminated in him becoming Professor Emeritus of Medicine and Microbiology at UVA: groundbreaking research scientist in the field of fluorescent immunology, beloved teacher/mentor to countless medical students, residents, and fellows, a physician of the old school who took care of his patients personally, with passion and creativity, one of the founders of Adult Oncology at UVA, Director of the first Inpatient Palliative Care Unit at UVA which was established at the Old Blue Ridge Hospital, consultant, along with Dr. William Constable, to the Rockingham Memorial Hospital Cancer Center during its early years of development, co- author, along with his good friend, Dr. Robert McGilvery, of two editions of "Biochemistry", A Functional Approach", host in his clinic for several weeks in 1979 to Yeshi Dondon, the Dalai Lama's physician, and later to the Dalai Lama himself, and President of the Virginia Division of the American Cancer Society for a two year term. He considered it essential to continuously educate himself through apprenticeships with the leaders in their fields, whether in research: Dr. Merrill Chase at the Rockefeller Institute in New York City, Dr. Gerry Easty at the Chester Beatty Research Institute in London, and Dr. George Kline at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, or in clinical oncology: Dr. B.J. Kennedy, the 'Father of Medical Oncology' at the University of Minnesota, Dr. Paolo Procacci, pioneering expert on the management of pain at his private clinic in Florence, and Sir Michael Peckham, expert on the treatment of testicular cancers, at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London. The trajectory of a life in Cville: Housestaff Quarters, Copeley Hill, Piedmont Faculty Housing, Bennington Road, Montvue, The Colonnades; McIntire Park Pool, Fry's Springs Beach Club, Childrens' Rehab Center Pool, Fairvew, the Old Keswick Club, Boar's Head, the showers at The Colonnades; Kenny Burgers, Andy's Pizza, The Aberdeen Barn, Peter Changs. He was a match for Gilly, and she was one for him. He earned the money, and she handled the kids, the house, and the education. With the notable exceptions that Gerry did teach us all to swim and to drive, and was our resident math tutor. Mom grew the flowers, Dad grew the vegetables, and they collaborated on the roses. They loved to travel together. They made wonderful friends together. He lost Gilly suddenly in 1994. Gerry leaves behind to cherish his memories and to try to forget his bad quips his children, Cynthia Anne Spaulding, Gary Brien Goldstein and his wife, Cathleen, and Ellen Goldstein Welch and her husband, Peter. He also leaves behind his beloved grandsons, Tristan Robert Spaulding and his wife, Alessandra, and Hugo Alexander Spaulding; as well as a great-grandson whom he had the good fortune to meet last August, Sebastian Chase Spaulding. The family will always appreciate his basketball and tennis and hockey fandom, his strength of spirit, and his generosity. The family would like to thank the Staff at Assisted Living at the Colonnades for their wonderful care of Gerry. A memorial service is anticipated once it will be safe for all us to gather together. In recognition of Gerry's love of reading, please send a donation, if you wish to do so, in his honor to the Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library, P.O. Box 400110, Charlottesville, VA 22904-4110. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
