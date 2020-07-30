On July, 28, 2020, Margaret Fleming Glass quietly passed away at her home in Dixie. She was 81. Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Roger W. Glass; her parents, Robert and Margaret Fleming; a sister, Lillian Estelle Fleming; and a brother, Robert "Sonny" Fleming. She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Tapscott and her husband, Tracey, of Scottsville, and Debora G. Butler of Fork Union; and two sons, Roger W. Glass Jr. and his wife, Heidi, of Fork Union, and Steven M. Glass of Troy. She is also survived by a grandson, who she raised and loved as a son, Roger Todd Adcock, and his wife, Leigh Anne, of Woodridge. Additionally, she is survived by nine more grandchildren, 18 great- grandchildren, and a slew (one of her favorite words) of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whom she loved dearly. Family visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Sheridan Funeral Home in Kent's Store. A graveside service at Fork Union Baptist cemetery will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

