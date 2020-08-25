Glakas, Jean Elizabeth

October 30, 1926 - August 21, 2020 Jean Elizabeth Glakas, 93, passed away on August 21, 2020, at Martha Jefferson Hospital. As a young woman, she worked as a legal secretary, and later was the proprietor of "George's Snack Bar" at Marymount University. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Glakas, and her late in life partner, Jimmy Williams. Jean is survived by her children and their spouses, Terry (Debbie), Glenn (Debe) and Renee (Steve); sister, Beverly Zveare, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. A graveside service for family will be held in Falls Church, Va., on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. A memorium can be found at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/falls-church-va/jean-glakas-9321766
