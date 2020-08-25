 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glakas, Jean Elizabeth
0 entries

Glakas, Jean Elizabeth

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

October 30, 1926 - August 21, 2020 Jean Elizabeth Glakas, 93, passed away on August 21, 2020, at Martha Jefferson Hospital. As a young woman, she worked as a legal secretary, and later was the proprietor of "George's Snack Bar" at Marymount University. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Glakas, and her late in life partner, Jimmy Williams. Jean is survived by her children and their spouses, Terry (Debbie), Glenn (Debe) and Renee (Steve); sister, Beverly Zveare, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. A graveside service for family will be held in Falls Church, Va., on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. A memorium can be found at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/falls-church-va/jean-glakas-9321766

Glakas, Jean Elizabeth
To plant a tree in memory of Jean Glakas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert