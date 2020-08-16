Gillet, Charles Timothy "Tim"

Charles Timothy "Tim" Gillet, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was born on April 11, 1948, to Charles Carroll Gillet Jr and Natalie Schauroth Gillet in Detroit, Michigan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Natalie Aimee Maddox, his brother Michael Gillet, and nephew, Kyle Maddox. He is survived by his wife, Leslie Robinson, his daughters, Jennifer Rose Gillet (Aaron Morgan) and Leslie Roxana Gillet (Andrew Angle); granddaughters, Dystiny Monet Carter and Faith Aliyah Carter; and great-grandson, Daire Major Green-Carter. He is also survived by his brothers, John Martin Gillet (Laurie) and James Gillet (Sherrill), brother-in-law Clifford Maddox; nephews, Josh Maddox (Hailey) and Scott Gillet, and nieces Anna Travis (Michael), Kaelin McDowell (Justin), Annie Gillet, and Angela Peters (Justin). Tim was a graduate of Western Michigan University and earned his Masters in Accounting from the University of Virginia. After working as a CPA in the private sector, Tim moved to the University of Virginia. While there he held several positions in the financial management of the university including positions in the School of Arts and Sciences, the Office of Sponsored Programs research, the Comptroller's Office and the Office of the Financial Vice President and Chief Operations Officer where he obtained the title of Assistant Vice President of Finance. While in these positions, Tim helped oversee the completion of many major projects and the implementation of several major financial and accounting systems that were critical to the financial growth of the university. Tim was also active in the community. He served on the Board of Directors of the University of Virginia Community Credit Union for 38 years serving on the Executive and Finance Committees. He also served as Treasurer on the Board of The Arc of the Piedmont for many years. Tim loved being with his family, watching UVA sports, reading, and spending time at the Outer Banks. His family and friends have been blessed to know someone with such a kind spirit and unique sense of humor. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Arc of the Piedmont, 1149 Rose Hill Drive, Charlottesville Va 22903.
