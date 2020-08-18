Gibson, Joseph E.

August 26, 1923 - August 17, 2020 Joseph Edwin Gibson, B.A., J.D., C.P.A., University of Virginia, McIntire School of Commerce, Peat, Marwick, Mitchell Professor Emeritus of Professional Accounting, died on Monday, August 17, 2020, at age 96 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Joe Gibson was born August 26, 1923 in Upperville (Fauquier County) Virginia to Joseph Gilbert Gibson and Marie Buckner Gibson. As he was the baby in the family, his mother dismissed or simply denied his constant involvement in mischief and proclaimed him her "angel child." He almost flunked out of high school. Because he was kicked out of Shop and Wood-Working, Home Economics was his elective, where he was the official brownie taste-tester. He also took Typing, which he claimed saved his life in the Army as his administrative skills kept him off the front lines. He was only 4'11" as a senior but because there were only 12 students in his class at Upperville High School, he was on the varsity basketball squad. After graduation he worked in Washington, D.C. for the Pullman Company as a self-reported "dirty linen sorter." He enlisted November 13, 1942, joining the Detachment A, 1025th Signal Company serving in the Ninth Air Force Service Command in Europe 1943-46. Surprisingly, he was awarded a Good Conduct medal in spite of having to scrub the lobby of a Miami hotel floor with a toothbrush as punishment for skipping morning drill by hiding in a closet, a bathtub, etc., to sleep in. Thanks to the G.I. Bill, he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia in Economics in three years in spite of the distractions of living on the Lawn. His academic performance left him one person shy of Phi Beta Kappa, class of 1951. He went on to Law School at the University and passed the Bar exam in 1953. It was his soon-to-be wife who insisted he continue his studies in 1954 rather than begin his legal career without a law degree. He was glad he did. The next year, 1955, he also passed the exam to become a certified public accountant and went into private practice as an attorney. Joining the faculty at the McIntire School of Commerce in 1956, Mr. Gibson taught accounting and tax law during his 48-year tenure at Virginia. In addition to several grant funded publications, he edited the Michie's Federal Tax Handbook and co-authored the CPA exam for several years. Mr. Gibson was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma and Delta Sigma Pi, honor societies recognizing academic achievement in the study of business; Omicron Delta Kappa, National Leadership Honor Society; Beta Alpha Psi, Delta Mu Chapter, National Accounting Fraternity; Jefferson Literary and Debating Society, the oldest student organization at the University and second oldest Greek-lettered organization in the United States; and The Raven Society, the oldest and most prestigious honorary society at the University. In 1975, Mr. Gibson was honored with the UVA Alumni Association's Distinguished Professor Award in recognition of his leadership and significant contributions to the University. He was recognized with the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accounts Educator Award in 1977 and the Alpha Kappa Psi Faculty Award in 1986. He held the endowed chair of the McIntire School of Commerce KPMG Peat Marwick Mitchell Professorship in Professional Accounting. Mr. Gibson continued to serve after retirement as a University Board of Visitors representative, Trustee Emeritus, to the University of Virginia Tax Foundation, Inc. His service to the community included election to the Albemarle County (Ivy District) Board of Supervisors, 1967-71, where he was instrumental in establishing the Piedmont Virginia Community College system; serving as President of the Virginia Tax Foundation; President of Farmington Country Club; President of the Beacon Club; Chairman of the Board of Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge; President of West Leigh Property Owners Association and President of the Meriwether Lewis Elementary School PTA. Mr. Gibson held membership in the Thomas Jefferson Lions Club, Charlottesville Kiwanis Club and Albemarle Rotary Club. He graciously completed tax returns for more friends than can be counted. He was a lifelong member and Elder of Westminster Presbyterian Church. In 1962, Joe bought some land outside of Charlottesville without telling Bev. They built their home in West Leigh and raised their family there. He and Bev had many friendships that lasted decades. As the Poet Laureate of the Bridge Club, Joe's prose was a constant source of entertainment as he relayed birthday wishes, reminiscences of travels, and served as "clergy" for a vow renewal ceremony. He and Bev had a good life together full of laughter, love and travel until her passing after fifty years of marriage. Marriage at age 83 was not expected but was one of life's great gifts. Joe was blessed with a second act that gave him these many extra years of happiness thanks to Pat. From 1962 until he passed, he lived with a view of the Blue Ridge Mountains. He relished Virginia Beach summer vacations and in later years, winters with Pat in Marco Island, Florida. Beautiful sunsets - in Charlottesville, Tucson, Marco Island or wherever - were a hallmark of his life. In addition to his parents and Bev, Joe was preceded in death by his sisters, Bonnie O'Hara and Nellie Jo Mahoney. Joe is survived by his wife, Patricia Price Gibson; and her brood of Amatos, Sandra, Len, Rachel, Jay and young Henry; and Joe's four children, Joseph "Jay" Edwin Gibson Jr. (Cara Sadownick), Beverly Cullen Gibson (Lesa Henderson), Pamela Anne Gibson, and Richard Gilbert Gibson (Sharon Fogg). He is also survived by four Gibson grandsons, Christian Joseph, Robert Austin, Ryan Alexander, and Jason Benjamin Sadownick; a large number of family and friends, and thousands of enlightened and amused students. Joe leaves us all with loving memories of his humor, kindness and generosity. He was the epitome of a Virginia gentleman. He will be enormously missed by those who knew him. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. J. Devon Lowdon for his excellent care over decades, to James and Ty for the last two years and most recently, Becky, Renee and Shawnika. The family is also thankful for the kind and caring support of Hospice of the Piedmont. A private burial will be held at the University Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. Maybe, 96 years from now, in the year 2116, Henry, who will be not one year old like he is now, but 97 years old like his step-great grandfather, will lean down and clink his glass against the plastic (?) sippy cup of HIS one year old great grandson and say, as Henry does now, "Cheers." Cheers, Joe. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill & Wood 201 First Street, North, Charlottesville, Virginia
