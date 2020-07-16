June 4, 1969 - July 14, 2020 Dawn Katherine Gibson, 51, of Charlottesville, died peacefully at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Dawn was born on June 4, 1969, in Charlottesville, to Harold Gibson and the late Eleanor Thacker Gibson. In addition to her father and stepmother, Becky Gibson, Dawn is survived by her two loving daughters, Victoria Yanez and Maria Yanez; her siblings, Karen Riner and her husband, Gary, Dwayne Gibson and his wife, Rhonda, Kevin Gibson, and Dana Timberlake and her husband, Paul, as well as many other extended family friends and loved ones. A memorial service will be held for the immediate family 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Rd., Charlottesville, with Pastor Larry Wingfield officiating.

