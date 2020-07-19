Jane D. Gerling of Lake Monticello, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Kathryn Scott Youngst and Homer Dornan of Monongahela, Pennsylvania. This beautiful lady has left this world and is no longer in pain but her goodness, her caring, and her wisdom live on-as a legacy of love lives on with her family. Jane is survived by her husband, James R. Gerling Sr.; her two children, daughter, Trisha P. Gerling Guarnieri and husband, Robert, and son, James R. Gerling Jr.; and grandchildren, James, Robert, Christopher, Richard, and Jeremy. In her younger days, Jane attended Monongahela H.S. and John Robert Morris University Business School in Pittsburgh, Pa. Then she worked for the Department of the Navy in Washington, D.C., where she met the love of her life, James R. Gerling Sr. and they were wed in 1964. She relocated with Jim during his 20 years of service in the Navy to their first home in Charleston, S.C., then Virginia Beach, Va. for a majority of their family years and eventually to Lake Monticello, Va., where she was instrumental in overseeing the making of their home. Jane was active in many clubs, groups and organizations through the years, from Girl Scouts as a leader, to Boy Scouts as a support parent when her children were young. She was always actively involved in her children's activities, providing help and support to their schools, sports and band/musical performances and education. When her children were grown, she enjoyed being active in groups within her Lake community including Red Hats, New Comers/Old Friends, and craft groups like basketry. Jane was a talented musician and artist, performing with various choirs and trios and singing competitions with Monongahela H.S. in her younger days and as a pianist/church organist and piano teach for over 10 years during her married life. As a piano teacher, she had the greatest influence - introducing hundreds of children, including her own, to the joys of music and piano giving recitals and encouraging a love of music. However, her greatest love was her family whom she tended to with great joy and strength they were the music of her soul. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to a charitable group of your favor or the Lake Monticello Volunteer Fire Rescue organization in her honor. A private memorial will be held by the immediate family with a celebration of life at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at legacy.com.

