Doris Shipp Gavala, 78, of Woodbridge, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Henry Shipp Sr. and Ardenia Frances Shipp. She is survived by her daughter, Tracey Brown and husband, David, of Woodbridge, Va: granddaughter, Heather Anderson and husband, Lamarick, of Triangle Va: great-grandchildren, Ava Marie Brown and Lorelei Lucille Anderson; brothers, William Henry Shipp Jr. and Carl Shipp and wife, Joyce Shipp; and nephew, Erik Shipp and fiancée, Alice Buchanan and family. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville. The family will receive friends from 9 until 10 a.m. prior to the service at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville. Preddy Funeral Home Gordonsville, Virginia

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Gavala as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries