Garrison, Betty Jones
Betty Jones Garrison, 71, of Scottsville, Va., passed away peacefully at her home on August 31, 2020. She was born onJanuary 16, 1949, to the late William "Joe" James Jones and Frances Goodson Jones. She was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Caroline Hite, and her son, Anthony "Tony" Wayne Snow. Betty retired as a food service worker at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. She is survived by her husband, Montell Garrison of Scottsville; a daughter, Tracy Snow Harris (Bruce) of Charlottesville; a son, Monty Wayne Garrison of scottsville; a special person who she considered her own son, Travis Wade Snow of Charlottesville; three granddaughters, Tiffany and Jessica of Charlottesville, and Delanore of Scottsville; five great-grandchildren, Selena, Aubree, Brooklyn, Kylee and Bentley, all of Charlottesville; a special caring friend, Chris J. Jones of Scottsville; as well as many loyal family and friends. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Thanks to Hospice of the Piedmont, as well as a special friend and sister in law Sally Brooks for the care and compassion given to her Amazing beautiful soul.

