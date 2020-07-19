January 20, 1949 - July 9, 2020 Dana G. Frye, 71, passed peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Hospice of the Comforter in Altamonte Springs, Fla. A lifelong resident of Charlottesville and Nellysford, Va., Dana moved to Florida in 2018 to live with her sister, Carol. As an infant, having lost both parents, Roy T. Frye and Jean H Frye of Staunton, she and her three sisters were raised by their great-uncle and aunt, Harry H. Hill and Natalie B. Hill, in their home in Bellair. Dana is survived by her sisters, Natalie F. Vest and Carol F. Mills; as well as eight nephews and nieces; and many great-nephews and nieces. Awaited by many who love her, she is out of our sight but forever in our hearts. Newcomer Funeral Home 335 E State Rd 434, Longwood, FL 32746

