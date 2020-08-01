August 3, 1965 - March 15, 2020 Thomas Joseph Fritz, 54, passed away doing what he loved most. Being with his family in the Colorado outdoors. Tom was born in Belleville, Illinois, to Gloria (Medder) and Donald Fritz on August 3, 1965. Tom grew up alongside his brother, Doug Fritz and four sisters, Donna (Fritz) Johnson, Gloria (Fritz) McDaniel, Tammy Fritz, and Sheri (Fritz) Nash. In 1973, the family moved to Charlottesville, Va., and purchased the KOA Campground. This is where Tom fell in love with nature. In high school, he ran cross-country, track and loved playing tricks on his sisters. He ran in the Richmond Marathon. Tom was always his siblings' biggest supporter as the family grew and life took them in different directions. Distance did not break the bond and love of the Fritz family. Education was important to Tom as he accomplished three degrees. His Associates degree from Piedmont Community College, undergraduate degree from the School of business with a Major in Finance from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), he continued and earned a Master's in Business from James Madison University (JMU). Tom had always had an incredible work ethic. He paid his own way through college by working as a teaching assistant (TA), waiter and having his own moving service. Man could he pack a truck! After graduating, he took a motorcycle tour across the United States where he fell in love with the Colorado Mountains. Here he and his sidekick "Max the Million" met Alyson. Their first outing together was a mountain bike ride. He met this challenge with true grit. Even though having his wisdom teeth removed the day before, he did not miss going up a single hill on a bike two sizes too small. Tom and Alyson Gates were married July 26, 1997. Tom always bettered himself and he worked to pass his CPA exam .This began his incredible career working for top companies such as Qwest, AT&T, Jeppesen, Children's Hospital and finally Centura Health, where he found his passion working as the company's Manager of Tax. Easily, Tom's greatest achievement was his family whom he was most proud. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, daughter, Nicole Elizabeth Fritz (17) and son, Tyler Thomas Fritz (14). He had supported these two in every endeavor and challenge they choose to take on. He had been a pillar of community where he could be found lending a helping hand when and wherever he was needed. Whether it be in the Boy Scouts, 4H or the girls' basketball program at Ponderosa High School. He was always at his children's side helping them to grow and learn. No task was too great for Tom and he would give the shirt off his back as demonstrated by his blood and tissue donations helping strangers. On March 15, 2020, the world lost a wonderful man. May he rest in peace at the hands of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Let us always remember the words Tom lived by. "Do everything I do the best of my ability- and with integrity! Please join us to celebrate Tom's Life, Saturday, August 1, 2020, 5:30 p.m. at Spruce Hill Church, 4820 Walker Road, Black Forest, CO 80908, with Pastor Boyd Bailey, on Facebook Live.
Most Popular
-
Charlottesville, Albemarle County approve stricter virus regulations
-
ACAC notifies families about positive COVID-19 case at Adventure Central
-
COVID patient count steady, but hospitals busy with acute care
-
Virginia receivers coach Marques Hagans inspires others through newfound love of distance running
-
Police investigating Charlottesville man's death as possible homicide
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.