 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flora, Sherrard Hunt
0 entries

Flora, Sherrard Hunt

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Sherrard Hunt Flora, 80, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at his home. He was born on January 5, 1940, to the late Albert Charles Flora and Mildred Beatrice Flora. He was a member of Stanardsville United Methodist Church and retired as a supervisor from Centel Phone Company. He is survived by his wife, Connie Sue Blankenship Flora; daughter, Lee McDaniel and husband, John; son, Monty Flora and friend, Shelby Davis; aunt, Nina Ross; brothers, Barry Flora and wife, Brenda, and Donnie Flora and wife, Marie; sister, Kay LaPrade and husband Richard; brother-in-law, Wayne Blankenship and wife Laverne; grandchildren, Darrin, Nicholas, Lindsay, McKenzie and Hunter; one great-grandchild, Tatum Breeden; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, church family, and friends. A private service will be held. The family would like to receive friends at the Flora home for a time of fellowship at 12 p.m., on Saturday, August 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Greene County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 302, Stanardsville, VA 22973.

+1 
Flora, Sherrard Hunt
+1 
Flora, Sherrard Hunt

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert