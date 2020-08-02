April 27, 1954 - July 27, 2020 Monday, Roy Lee Fitch Sr., age 66, of Charlottesville, Va., went to be with the Lord. Roy was born on April 27, 1954, to his father, Clarence L. Fitch Sr. and mother, Mary E. Waytes Fitch. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Clarence Fitch Jr. Roy served six years in the United States Army. After honorable service and upon his return to Charlottesville, he joined the team at the University of Virginia Payroll Dept. As a supervisor, he was most respected and much appreciated by his fellow colleagues. Roy enjoyed learning and sharing knowledge with others to equip them to do a better job. He retired in December 2019 after 39 years of dedicated service. Roy accepted Christ and united with Evergreen Baptist Church Charlottesville, Va. He served as a faithful deacon and was known to always offer a helping hand. He modeled the love of God in giving. Roy was a published poet of Christian poems. His ministry of poetry shared relatable and often humorous illustrations that spoke life and encouraged anyone willing to listen and receive. Roy did not meet a stranger. Being his authentic self was an expression he shared with others by not mincing his words and cheering others on their earthly journey. Fondly known to his family as "Big Daddy," Roy leaves to cherish his memory a beloved wife, Sharron Fitch; sons, Roy Fitch Jr. "Speedy" and Marcus Fitch; daughters, Tanea Fitch and Katriece Fitch; sister, Clarice Fitch; brother, Glenn Fitch; six grandchildren, Zayden Yancy, Elyssa Williams Fitch, Karter Fitch, Areyah, Tayla and Taemon Fitch; three nephews, Clarence Fitch III, Raymond Fitch, and Kevin Fitch; nine great-nieces and nephews, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Walkthrough viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the J.F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel, 108 6th St. N.W., Charlottesville, Va., from 12 until 7 p.m. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Holly Memorial Garden, 3251 Seminole Trail Charlottesville, Va. Dr. Stanley E. Woodfolk officiating. Please wear casual, comfortable clothing. Let's keep each other safe by wearing a mask! J.F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com. J. F. Bell Funeral Home 108 6th St. N. W., Charlottesville, VA
