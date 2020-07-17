January 25, 1927 - June 22, 2020 Henry M. Fischer, 93, of Crozet, Virginia, passed away on June 22, 2020. Henry was born on January 25, 1927, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the oldest son of Martin and Lillie Fischer. He was preceded in death by his brother, Fred Fischer; sister, Beverly Sheets; daughter, Linda DaVoult; and son-in-law, Peter Murray. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Gladys Fischer; daughter, Denice Murray; granddaughter, Angela DaVoult; and two great-granddaughters, Emma and Olivia. Henry loved to be around people so after his retirement from Comdial he began his second career as a security guard. He was first at Martha Jefferson Hospital but then went to GE where he worked for 24 years greeting everyone every morning and loved his GE family. He was 89 when her retired from GE. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

