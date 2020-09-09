Ferguson, Carolyn Jestine

March 28, 1946 - September 4, 2020 Carolyn Jestine Ferguson, of Laurel, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Julia E. Ferguson and a great great-niece, Kamea Julia Williams Ferguson. She is survived by two sisters, Lydia Ferguson and Frances Ferguson Smith, of Charlottesville, Virginia. She leaves to cherish her memories a special niece Lakeisha Ferguson, of Richmond, Virginia, a great nephew Armiss Ferguson, of Charlottesville, Virginia, a great great-niece Ava Williams Ferguson, and a great great-nephew, Delevean Ferguson and a host of relatives and friends. Carolyn grew up in Charlottesville, Virginia and was a graduate of Jackson P. Burley High School. She later moved to Washington, D.C. and went on to become an Administrative Assistant for American Bankers Association, Washington, D.C. where she had a successful career for over 35 years. Carolyn was a faithful woman of God and her faith was the center of her life. She was a warm loving person who always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and her smile would light up the room as she had a sense of humor that would make people laugh. The family is extremely grateful for the medical staff at Capital Caring Health Halquist Center of Arlington Virginia, who so lovingly cared for Carolyn during her final days. She will remain in our hearts forever. Thank you to all of those who prayed for her comfort. Family and friends are invited to share memories and honor Carolyn in a Memorial Celebration of her life to be held at 1 p.m., on Friday September 11, 2020, at Covenant Church, 1025 Rio Rd East, Charlottesville, Virginia, 22901. Professional services entrusted to Teague Funeral Service. Condolences may be offered to the family online at teaguefuneralhome.com.
