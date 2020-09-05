Edwards, Brian Christopher

 Skip to main content
August 7, 1976 - September 1, 2020 Brian Christopher Edwards, 44, of Gordonsville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, while at his home. He was born in Virginia, on August 7, 1976. Brian is survived by his "Mommy and Daddy Boy" Eddie and Jackie Shifflett of Gordonsville, Va.; his close aunts, Gail Bondurant of Reedville, Va., Pam Bondurant of Charlottesville, Va.,and Bonnie Dabney and her significant other, Richard Cromwell, of Gordonsville; his cousins, Nikki, Brandi "Sissy", J.T., and Robbie; in addition to three close special family Vickie, Jr. and Ethan. Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arnold and Irma Bondurant; great-grandparents, William and Alma Sampson; and one uncle, Orlando Nowell. Brian was a proud graduate of Albemarle High School and lived for his Church time and greatly loved his Church family. A memorial service will be held at Belmont Baptist Church, 830 Monticello Ave., Charlottesville, VA 22901, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, with the Rev. Dr. Greg Anderson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Brian's name to University of Virginia, Genetics or Cardiology research departments, P.O. Box 37963, Boone, IA 50037.

