July 11. 1933 - August 2, 2020 Pearl Dreicer, 87, of Earlysville, Virginia, died on August 2, 2020, at Rosewood Village at Greenbrier in Charlottesville, Virginia. Born on July 11, 1933, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of Gertrude and Henry Feldon. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Howard Dreicer. Pearl was a devoted granddaughter, daughter, spouse and parent/grand and great-grandparent. She was instrumental in helping start a vibrant new synagogue in her adopted home for many years in Lake Chapala, Mexico, where she and her husband, Howard, retired and lived for many years. Pearl is survived by her sons, Robert Dreicer and his wife, Joan, of Earlysville, Virginia, Scott Dreicer and his wife, Nancy, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Jay Dreicer and his wife, Joanne, of Middletown, N.J..; daughter, Shar Dreicer of Red Bank, N.J.; granddaughters, Jessica Dreicer of Charlottesville, Va., Ariel Dreicer of Brooklyn, N.Y., Jaclyn Elizabeth of Paia, Hawaii, and Jillian Dreicer of Baltimore, Md.; grandsons, Jarret and Jesse Dreicer, both of Jacksonville, Fla.; greatgrandchildren, Finn, Sailor and Talbot Dreicer of Jacksonville, Fla., Henry and Ari Dreicer of Jacksonville, Fla., and Gryfinn McCrystal of Charlottesville, Va.; brother, Jerry Daniels of Los Angeles, Calif.; niece, Julie Daniels of Los Angeles, Calif.; grandnephew, August Janklow of Los Angeles, Calif.; and nephew, David Mordo of Middletown, N.J. A graveside service will be held at The Hebrew Cemetery, 736 1st Street S., Charlottesville, VA 22902, on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. There will also be a virtual shiva minyan (virtual memorial service) on Saturday evening, August 8, 2020, at 8 p.m. If you interesting in attending the virtual service please, contact Joan Dreicer (jdreicer54@gmail.com) for more information. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Congregation Beth Israel, 301 E. Jefferson Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902, (434)232-6382, or Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, (434)817-6900. Condolences may be sent to the family at jdreicer54@gmail.com or 730 Cleopatra Ct., Earlysville, VA 22936.

