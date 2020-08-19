Dowell-Sandridge, Polly Anne

Polly Anne Dowell-Sandridge January 3, 1941 - August 16, 2020 Our beloved Polly Anne Dowell-Sandridge, 79, went to the place of promise on Sunday, August 16, 2020, joining her deceased parents Murray McKinly Dowell and Ellen Marie Williams-Dowell. She was born in Covesville, Va. on January 3, 1941, and made it her lifetime home. Polly was raised with her eight siblings. Polly was married to the late Alexander Walter Sandridge. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Lee M. Dowell Sr., Ralph M. Dowell, and Charles L. Dowell Sr.; sisters, Lucille Dowell and Pauline R. Dowell-Cowan. She leaves to cherish her memory a son, Ralph Cyrel Dowell of Charlottesville, Va.; three grandchildren, Ralph Dowell, Jr., Tyrell Dowell, and a devoted granddaughter, Nykia "KiKi" Annette Dowell of Charlottesville; brothers, James A. Dowell of Crozet, Va,, Linwood Dowell, Sr. of Greene County, Va.; and a devoted sister, Cornelia D. Johnson-Robinson; two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, special cousins, other family and friends. A private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com. J. F. Bell Funeral Home, Inc. 108 6th St. N.W. Charlottesville, VA
