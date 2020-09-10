 Skip to main content
Douglas, Alice Walker
Douglas, Alice Walker

Alice Walker Douglas, 93, of Charlottesville, Va., entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 7, 2020, at a local health care center. She was the daughter of the late George and Dorothy Moore Walker. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Earl Douglas Sr.; two brothers, George Walker and Obediah Johnson; and two sons, Mitchell and Frank Douglas. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted family, two sons, Earl (Tina) of Ruther Glen, Va., and Michael of Charlottesville, Va. 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren; a loving aunt, Nancy Moore; a dear sister in-law, Louella Walker; two daughters-in-law, Louise Douglas and Barbara McDonald, and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Kendrick Edwards officiating. Interment will follow. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask, thank you in advance. Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny Funeral Service. You may sign the guest register at McClenny Funeral Service.

