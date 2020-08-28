Dorsey, Louis George

Louis George Dorsey passed away at the Colonnades in Charlottesville, Va., on August 25, 2020. He was a loving and devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend. Born to Zetta and Laurence Dorsey on February 22, 1929, Louis grew up on his family's farms (along with his twelve siblings) in Frederick County, a few miles from Winchester, Virginia. After graduating Handley High School in 1947, Lou and his brother, Smith, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force (they attended Basic Training together), serving from 1948-1952. After his discharge from the USAF in 1952, Lou moved to Washington, D.C. to attend Strayer College. He soon met the love of his life in D.C. and his first date with Lois Brooks was to view the Independence Day fireworks at the Washington Monument. Thus began a romance of nearly 67 years. Lou and Lois married in November, 1954, and the couple moved back to Lou's hometown of Winchester, Va., before their children were born, (Dee in 1956 and Danny in 1959). Lou took employment with his family business at the Winchester Casket Company, calling on funeral directors in Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia, as well as taking on the bookkeeping duties. Lou, his brother Smith (yet again) and another family partner later became owners of the company, then sold the business and retired in 1993. Lou was active in the First United Methodist Church in Winchester, serving as a trustee and choir member for many years. Our time on North Braddock Street was a simple, small town life where we could all walk to church, walk to work, and walk to school. Lois and Lou relocated to Virginia Beach after retirement to be closer to Dee and her daughters, Taber and Haley. Lou enjoyed his retirement years, with walks on the beach, travels with Lois and friends, and decorating their new home. He treasured time spent with his grandkids, attending all sorts of games and concerts to cheer them on. At the same time, he kept in close contact and visited often with family and old friends from Winchester and southern Virginia, and spent time with Dan, Cathy and grandson Garen once they moved back to Virginia. Lois and Lou moved once again in 2009, taking up residence at the Colonnades in Charlottesville, close to Dan and his family. By this time Lois was beginning to struggle with memory loss, and Lou was able to get extra support in caring for her. After two years of living together in Independent Living at the Colonnades, Lois had experienced enough decline in her memory functions and mobility that a move into dementia care was necessary. Lou was steadfast and faithful over the past many years, visiting every day to help Lois with love, care and even feeding her meals, until she passed away this past April. Despite battling numerous health issues of his own, he rarely spent a day without spending time with his beloved sweetheart. Louis was preceded in death by his parents, Laurence Fries Dorsey and Zetta Smith Dorsey, and siblings, Willa Brown, Gretchen Rosenberger, Sidney Rosabelle Phillips, William Dorsey, Gloria Macauley, Smith Dorsey, Amaryllis (Ann) Slonaker, and Luther (Peachy) Dorsey. Lou is survived by siblings Chauncey Dorsey, Phineas Dorsey, Sue Merriner and Benjamin Dorsey. He is also survived by his daughter, Dee Carpenter and husband, Gil, of Virginia Beach; granddaughters, Taber Catillaz and husband, John, and Haley Vidrine and husband, James; and two great-granddaughters, Brooks Catillaz and Cameron Vidrine. Also his son, Dan Dorsey and wife, Cathy, of Charlottesville, and grandson, Garen Dorsey also of Charlottesville. Our family wishes to thank our parents' physician, Dr. Christina Tieu for her excellent guidance and care. Additionally, we want to express our gratitude for the staff at the Colonnades for their attention, love and dedication to Lou and Lois over many years. The family requests that memorial donations be made in memory of Louis to either the Alzheimer's Association, or the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. A private burial for Louis and Lois will be held at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester on Monday, August 31, 2020. Friends and family wishing to pay their respects may call at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester on Saturday August 29, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
