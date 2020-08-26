 Skip to main content
Dorman, Sandra
Sandra Jones Dorman, 56, of Amherst, passed away at her home on Monday, August 24, 2020. Born on November 4, 1963, she was a daughter of the late Fred Jones and Mabel Matney Jones. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandfather, Hassle Matney and her grandmother, Elsie Matney. In addition to her mother, Sandra is survived by her husband, Charles A. Dorman; son, Eric W Jones; daughter, Kimberly Pompper; a sister, Brenda Shifflett and her husband, Jeff Shifflett; and many well-loved nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Sandra's sister-in-law, Brenda, Charles' sister, who lovingly cared for her while Charles worked. Sandra worked hard making a loving home for her family whom she adored. In her free time, enjoyed crocheting, taking trips to the beach, and family gatherings. She truly enjoyed spoiling her many nieces and nephews. Sandra was a seeker of waterfalls. All are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at the Fluvanna VFW on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. Friends and family may share memories and photos at thackerbrothers.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in Sandra's name.

Sep 5
Celebration of Life
Saturday, September 5, 2020
2:00PM
Fluvanna VFW Post 8169
2977 West River Road
Scottsville, VA 24590
