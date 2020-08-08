You have permission to edit this article.
Dean, Thomas I
February 18, 1950 - July 31, 2020 Thomas I. Dean "Tommy" was born on February 18, 1950, and passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020. Thomas was a resident of Silver Spring, Md. He was the son of the late Robert and Rosa Dean. Tommy was a graduate of S.C. Abrams High School in Palmyra, Va. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Seneca and infant brother, Lawrence. He will truly be missed by his wife, Patricia; sons, Darel and David; sisters, Joan Dean and Gail Bruce (Larry), and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held in Silver Spring, Md. Snowden Funeral Home 246 N Washington Street Rockville, MD 20850

