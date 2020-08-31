Davis Jr., Jesse Raymond

July 18, 1929 - August 28, 2020 Jesse Raymond Davis Jr., 91, of Daisy Drive, Orange, died on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Dogwood Village of Orange. Born on July 18, 1929, in Orange County, he was the son of the late Jesse Raymond Davis Sr. and Bettie Hester Highlander Davis. Raymond was a member of the Gordonsville Baptist Church, the produce manager for Safeway of 34 years, and a part-time employee at the ABC store for eight years. Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Hazel Delores Davis of Orange; three daughters, Sherry Davis Boldridge and husband, John, of Castleton, Sandra Davis McWilliams and husband, John, of Gordonsville, and Jackie Davis Harber and husband, Tom, of Barboursville; two sons, Duane Eddy Ryder and wife, Susan, of Louisa, and Glenn Franklin Ryder and wife, April, of Orange; and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Graham Cemetery in Orange at 2 p.m. The Rev. Carmon Hartsfield will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060 or the Gordonsville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 926, Gordonsville, VA 22942. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family. Preddy Funeral Home 250 West Main Street, Orange, Va.
