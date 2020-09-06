Davidson, Georgia Stone

Georgia Stone Davidson was born on March 23, 1920, in Cherokee County, Georgia, and died at the age of 100 on September 2, 2020, at her home in Charlottesville, Virginia. The daughter of the late John Love Stone and Delia Gay Stone, she was raised with her two sisters in Madison, Georgia. She was educated at The Georgia State College for Women, Georgia State University and The American University. Prior to her marriage, Georgia was a social worker with the Georgia Department of Public Welfare in Atlanta. She met her husband, Harold Davidson, on a trolley car in Atlanta, Georgia when he was a student at Georgia Institute of Technology. They married at the Emory Chapel in December 1944 when weddings were scheduled every hour due to the war. Georgia managed The International House at Ohio State University while Hal earned his PhD in Industrial Engineering. Following two years in Heidelberg, Germany during which time Hal worked as a consultant for the United States Army, she and Hal moved to Chevy Chase, Maryland with their two small children. Georgia was an active docent at art galleries and raised their family while Hal established his consulting practice. They moved to Connecticut in 1969 when Hal's work took him to New York City. In New Canaan, Georgia served on the Vestry of St. Mark's Episcopal church and was a member of the Republican Town Committee. She served two terms on the Connecticut State Board of the American Association of University Women. Georgia and Hal retired to Charlottesville in 1986 and became active in the community. Georgia served on the boards of the Charlottesville Symphony and the University Hospital Auxiliary where she volunteered for many years. The Ash Lawn Summer Opera was a cherished affiliation and she served on the Guild board, often hosting visiting artists. Georgia was often seen on the tennis courts at the Boar's Head Sports Club, playing into her 90s as one of Ron Manilla's most "seasoned" students. Georgia was a proud member of the Jack Jouett Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Georgia and Hal were long time members of Christ Episcopal Church where Hal served as treasurer and Georgia served on the Altar Guild for many years. Georgia was predeceased by her husband, and sisters, Sybil Cooper and Emily Kicklighter. She is survived by her children, Scott Davidson of Isle of Palms, S ,nd Lee Davidson Wilder of Atlanta, Georgia. In addition, she is survived by four grandchildren, Pelham Wilder IV (Kathryn) of Atlanta, Andrew Wilder (Allie) of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Natalie and Lainey Davidson of Isle of Palms, South Carolina; and three great-grandchildren, Pelham Wilder V, Larkin Lebey Wilder and Thomas Rogers Wilder. The family expresses gratitude and love for Mrs. Nellie Miller who cared for both Georgia and Hal in their final years. Due to Covid19 restrictions, a memorial service at Christ Episcopal Church will be postponed until a later date and a private interment will take place at the family cemetery plot in Madison, Georgia. Because Georgia and Hal shared a great love of classical music, donations in Georgia's memory to the music program at Christ Episcopal Church, 100 West Jefferson Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902, the Charlottesville Symphony, P.O. Box 4206, Charlottesville, VA 22905, or Charlottesville Opera, P.O. Box 2498, Charlottesville, VA 22902, would be welcomed. Arrangements are under the care of Hill & Wood.
