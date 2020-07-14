Clinton "Clint" Melvin Cosner Clinton "Clint" Melvin Cosner, 80, of Troy, Va., passed after a brief illness on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born in Fluvanna County, on November 5, 1939, to the late Theodore R. Cosner and Clara Payne Cosner, he was the second youngest of eleven children. Clint was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Marks Cosner; his mother-in-law, Kathleen Miller Marks; his sisters, Audrey B. Day, Elender C. Hensley and Alma Cosner; and brothers, Joseph L. Cosner, Maynard P. Cosner, Beverly L. Cosner, and Waverly N. Cosner. He is survived by his three children, Melanie "Doodle" Lohr and her husband, Phil, of Charlottesville, Va., Eric "Kip" Cosner of Troy, Va., and Mark W. Douglas II of Troy, Va.; five grandchildren, M. Justin Dabney, Matthew T. Dabney, Melissa L. Lettner, Eric "Ben" Cosner and M. Ryan Douglas; and four great-grandchildren. His surviving brothers are Medferd R. Cosner, E. Grant Cosner and Osborne C. Cosner. He started his career at Cosner Bros. Body Shop and from there he owned Free Bridge Exxon for many years. However, his true passion throughout his life was farming, which he did for 40+ years. He took pride in his land and caring for his animals. There was truly nothing he couldn't do himself. He was the most honest and hard working man. He will greatly be missed by all. The family will receive visitors from 6:30 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Sheridan Funeral Home in Kents Store, Va. Graveside funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Bybee's Road Baptist Church Cemetery and be conducted by the Reverend Kenny Davis.

To plant a tree in memory of Clinton Cosner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

