Lucy Yowell Coppedge, 88, of Etlan, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home. Born on August 20, 1931, Lucy was the daughter of Gilbert and Mary Yowell and sister to half-siblings, Hugh and Lester Yowell, Lillian Brown, Lucille Douglas, Florine Aylor, and Virginia Fincham. She married Fred Lee Coppedge of Etlan on January 14, 1950, and they were married for 51 years until his death in 2001. Lucy was a homemaker who was happiest when mowing, weed eating, and working in her flowers and garden, and was still mowing part of her yard with a self-propelled mower at age 85. She had once remarked that she wanted to "go quick and with my yard looking good". She was well-known for her butterscotch pies, sweet tea, and corn pudding made with "right smart sugar", and she took pride in preparing Sunday dinner for her entire family for over thirty years. She was a member of Etlan United Methodist Church and for many years created altar flower arrangements for Sunday services. She is survived by her children, Dennis Coppedge and wife, Nan, Douglas Coppedge and wife, Darlene, all of Etlan, and Mary Leah Bennett and husband, Ricky of Culpeper. Grandchildren include Kaci Daniel and husband, Scott, Laura DeBoer and husband, Chris, Wesley Coppedge, Jeffrey Shifflett and wife, Brittany, and Daniel Shifflett; and four great-grandchildren, Sam and Hannah DeBoer and Emma Grace and Shelby Shifflett. She will be dearly missed by special friends, Shelby Jean Hull and Eilene Smith. Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Etlan Cemetery following COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Etlan UMC, 2939 Etlan Road, Etlan, VA 22719. Preddy Funeral Home of Madison is assisting the family.
In memory
