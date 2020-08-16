Collier, William "Bill" Hurle

William "Bill" Hurle Collier, 99, of Charlottesville, formerly of Orange, died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Charlottesville. Born on July 2, 1921, in Camp Lewis, Washington, he was the son of the late William Albert Collier and Gladys Aimee Hurle Collier. He was also predeceased by his wife, Janet Harman Collier. He was retired from the United States Army with over 30 years of service reaching the rank of Colonel. He is survived by a daughter, Gail Scharon Burr and husband, Allen, of Oak Island, N.C.; two grandchildren, Stacy Lynn Burr and husband, Denis Xhepa, and Justin Allen Burr; a sister, Patricia C. Phillips of Mariposa, Calif.; a half brother, William Charles Collier and wife, Pam, of Centerville; and a half sister, Patricia C. Phillips of Mariposa, Calif. A memorial funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Thomas Episcopal Church Memorial Garden with military honors. Pastor Lin Hutton will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Orange, VA 22960. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
