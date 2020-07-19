March 27, 1942 - July 9, 2020 Robert "Bob" James Clouse, 78, of Lake Monticello, Va., departed this life on Thursday July 9, 2020. He was born to the late Beuford and Myrtle Clouse in Plymouth, Ind. on March 27, 1942. He was also predeceased by a brother, three year old Michael, who passed away before Bob was born. He is survived by his wife of almost 29 years, Jean, who he reconnected with at their 30th high school class reunion. Bob is also survived by sons, David, of Livingston, Texas, Darrin, of Des Moines, Iowa, and Derek (Courtney) of Houston, Texas. In addition, four stepchildren are left to cherish Bob's memory, Richard Bowyer (Sage) of Charlottesville, Va., Carolyn Bowyer Chisholm (Bartlett) of Barboursville, Va., Susan Lake Elkind of Charlottesville, Va., Michael Lake (Isabelle) of Charlottesville, Va. and Paris, France. Bob was especially fond of his dog "Cookie" and his 13 grandchildren Britni, Abigail, Nicholas, Mitchell, Conner, Olivia, Luka, Kyle, Lorenzo, Mari, Virginia, Larry, and Albert. Bob graduated from Indiana State University with both BS and MS degrees in music education. He taught instrumental and vocal music in public schools in Indiana. Upon his marriage to Jeannie in 1991, he became co-owner of Sunrise Designs Jewelry. Soon after making Virginia his new home, Bob fell in love with the beauty of the Commonwealth. He composed "Oh, Virginia" and entered it in the Virginia State Song contest. It would become one of eight finalists. Sadly, a decision on a winner was never made before his passing and Virginia has been without a state song since 1997. Bob was an avid golfer and a league bowler. He was also a talented musician and in his later years he entertained residents of assisted living communities with his "Music of Yesteryear". There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. If one wishes to memorialize Bob, please consider donating to Hospice House of Charlottesville, the ASPCA, or a charity of your choosing.
In memory
