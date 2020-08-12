Church, Ryan Lee

November 18, 1988 - August 7, 2020 Our beloved son, Ryan Lee Church, left this world on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born on November 18, 1988, at MJH in Charlottesville, Va., to Steven Gary Church and Catherine Marie Jahnke Church both of Scottsville, Va. Ryan is preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Arlon H. Jahnke Sr., and Janet Sharp Jahnke of Evans, Ga., and his Uncle, Scott A. Jahnke of California. Ryan was a beautiful and compassionate soul. He was passionate about food and he made his living feeding the world. He equally enjoyed music of all genres, fishing and exploring the outdoors, Anime, comics, really weird TV shows, video games, and all God's furry creatures. Ryan's greatest joy was enjoying life with his family. Ryan didn't have friends, all the people he knew and loved were his family. Anyone he met was his family. Even in death he chose to help others by being an organ donor. He will be terribly missed by all. Rest in Peace our beautiful boy. Apparently Smokin Season is not over. Ryan is survived by a large blended family. His dearly loved sister, Sierra Marie Church (John) of Charlottesville, Va.; grandparents, James and Pamela Wimmer, Troy, Va., Harry and Sally VanNuland, Neenah, WI, Spencer and Jane Church of Conn.; his aunt, Terry Jahnke Nelson (Scott) Neenah, WI; uncle, Arlon H. Jahnke Jr (Lisa), Lincolnton, Ga.; uncle, Thomas E. Jahnke, Augusta, Ga.; uncle, Chad S. Church (Nicole), New Castle, Pa.; Uncle, Grant M. Church (Angela), Grand Blanc, MI; aunt, Terry L. Church, Troy, ME; aunt, Paula Jahnke, Orlando, Fla.; aunt, Bobbie Jo Noblin (Timothy) of MO, uncle Courtney Church, of Burbank, Ohio.; numerous cousins and extended family. In lieu of Flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the local area food banks in Ryan's name. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
