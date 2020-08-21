Cave, Marjorie Blankenbaker

Marjorie Blankenbaker Cave, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, and has gone to be with her Lord and Savior. She was a resident of Lakewood in Henrico, Va. She was born on September 4, 1925, in Madison, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. William Belfield Cave; her parents, Marvin George and Mayme Crigler Blankenbaker; a brother, Walter Franklin Blankenbaker; and a sister, Eleanor Blankenbaker Waters. She is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth Cave Pitts (Terry) of Goochland, Va.; three sons, Richard Scott (Jill) of Richmond, Va., George Fielding (Cathy) of Fairfax Station, Va., and William McRae (Mary) of Barboursville, Va.; grandchildren, Jennifer Dabney Cave, Brian Scott Cave, William Benton Cave, Rachel Cave Broughman, Lauren McRae Cave, Mary Elizabeth Cave, and Marjorie Alexandra Cave; great-grandchildren, Tyler Scott Cave, Emily Elizabeth Cave, Evelyn Tanner Cave, Hudson William Cave, and Marjorie Ann Cave. Marjorie was an active member of Piedmont Episcopal Church in Madison since 1952. She served as a trustee and as Altar Guild Chairwoman. She was a member of Nature Camp and Madison Garden Club. Her favorite pastime was working with flowers. She found ways to extend the life of flowers through drying and pressing floral arrangements, pictures and stationery. A graveside only funeral service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Madison, Va., on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 2 pm. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Piedmont Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 305, Madison, VA 22727, or Virginia Baptist Homes Foundation, 3961 Stillman Pkwy, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
