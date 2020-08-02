On Monday, July 27, 2020, Hilda Aistrop Carter "Murty", 63, of Crozet, Va,, passed away peacefully at The Laurels of Charlottesville, Va. She was born on November 24, 1956, in Staunton, Va. She was the daughter of Chester A. Aistrop and Katie McNeal Wood Aistrop. Murt was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Wayne Carter in 2012; adopted mother and father, Katie and Chester Aistrop; her in-laws, Lester and Martha Alene Carter; and her brother, Patrick "Butch" Mawyer. Murt is survived by her son, Kevin Carter and his wife, Michele, of Palmyra; by her daughter, Kimberly Carter of Crozet; her brother, James "Jimmy" Mawyer of Kentucky; her sister-in-law, Wanda and Jack Horner of W.Va. and their children, Ian and Megan; and six grandchildren, Brooklyn Carter, Hailey and Zack Carter, Cati, Drew and Ryan. She married the love of her life, Steve, on November 25, 1972. They were happily married for almost 40 years. Murt worked mainly in the medical field, Medical Records Department at the Martha Jefferson Hospital, Crozet Family Medicine and UVA Medical Health System, as well as Lexis Nexus Law Publishing. She graduated from Albemarle High School in 1974. She was a member of Crozet Baptist Church, member of the choir there, taught children's Sunday School and sang in the "Singing Christmas Tree." She was a devoted wife, mother, and awesome grandmother. The family would like to thank the staff at The Laurels of Charlottesville, especially Unit 2. Family suggest that memorial donations be made to Crozet Volunteer Fire Department or Western Albemarle Rescue Squad. Murts favorite color was red.. In memory of Murt, the family requests that you wear red to her service. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 12 p.m., with the Rev. David Collyer officiating at Adial Baptist Church Cemetery in Nelson County. Anderson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please wear a mask and follow social distance.
