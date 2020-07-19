August 22, 1926 - July 17, 2020 CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. Dick Carpenter, artist and scientist, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, of COVID 19. Dick was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on August 22, 1926. His memories from his childhood included art lessons arranged by his mother, woodworking in his grandfather's shop, trips with his father to ranches in Colorado and Kansas, and a summer job at the pharmaceutical factory where his aunt worked. The latter may have triggered his interest in chemistry. The art lessons surely established his drawing skill and lifelong pastime. After graduating from Southwest High School in Kansas City, Dick joined the United States Army Air Force in 1944. After World War II, he entered the University of Missouri where he obtained BS and MA degrees in chemistry. Dick and Joanne (Jody) Fisher, friends since childhood, were married on 14 August 1948. They moved to Wood River, Illinois where Dick worked for Shell Oil. Later Dick took a position with Midwest Research Institute. They bought a house in Prairie Village, Kansas which became the first home of their children Steve , Lynne, and Wendy Dick discovered and patented a process for manufacturing boron fuels with exceptionally high energy content. The invention led to a contract with Callery Chemical Company in Washington D.C.. The family lived in Bethesda, Maryland for 20 years, They and their happy beagle took many family trips to the beach and mountains, as well as helping with Dick's construction projects. Often they drifted off to sleep to the sounds of Kansas City jazz. Although Dick was not a musician, he loved jazz and toyed with several musical instruments. In 1964, Dick became a senior researcher and then Chief of the Environmental Policy Division of the Library of Congress. There he served as a key interpreter of scientific information for the drafting of the National Environmental Policy Act. In 1972 Dick became the first executive director of the Commission on Natural Resources at the National Academy of Sciences. Tired of the pressure of life in Washington, in 1977, Dick became Senior Fellow at the East-West Center in Honolulu. He and Jody moved to Hawaii where they enjoyed island life, hosted family and friends, and traveled extensively in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. When Dick retired, he closed a diverse career in science that generated two patents, six books, many technical papers, and a worldwide network of friends and collaborators. Following an epic cross-continent drive in his beloved Thunderbird, Dick and Jody settled in Charlottesville, Virginia. Dick's artistic projects included mosaics, charcoal or pencil sketches, watercolors, oils, acrylics, and pastels. In Charlottesville he was known for his participation in Piedmont Pastelists, Art Upstairs, and the Friday Art Group at the Senior Center. He was an active member of Olivet Presbyterian Church and a frequent volunteer for The Nature Conservancy and other conservation organizations. Dick was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Joanne Fisher Carpenter; his parents; sister, Shirley; and grandson, Paul Carpenter. He is survived by his son, Steve (Susan) of Madison, Wisconsin; and daughters, Lynne C. Millsaps (Bob) of Roatan, Honduras, and Wendy Wilkinson (Jeff) of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Jim Wood (Leslie), Alex Wood, Emily Carpenter, Becky Hauser (Brad), Grace Wilkinson (Robert Johnson); three great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial of Dick's life will be held at a future time when we are all vaccinated for COVID 19. Memorial gifts may be made to Olivet Presbyterian Church, Charlottesville Senior Center or The Nature Conservancy.
Most Popular
-
Walker: UVa reopening plan 'a recipe for disaster'
-
Albemarle to draft online-only reopening plan following pushback from staff
-
City officials discuss possible return to Phase Two; COVID victim relates her struggle
-
Haas says schools' reopening plan will keep students, teachers safe
-
Five area long-term care facilities dealing with new COVID outbreaks
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.